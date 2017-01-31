Utah lawmakers OK bill allowing medical marijuana studies

A Utah proposal that would allow universities to study medical marijuana has cleared its first committee meeting.

Members of a House health and human services committee voted unanimously Monday in favor of the plan, saying the research would help to flesh out when the drug should be prescribed, how much should be administered and its potential side effects.

Utah Medical Association CEO Michelle McOmber spoke in favor of the bill, saying more scientific studies are needed before marijuana can be considered a medicine.

More than two dozen states have passed comprehensive medical marijuana programs, but Utah lawmakers said last week that they’re not ready to pass a broad medical marijuana law allowing people to use the drug.

The bill next moves to the full House of Representatives for consideration.

