New Idaho bill would ban sanctuary cities

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Idaho cities and counties would lose taxpayer money if they curtailed enforcing federal immigration laws and instead adopted so-called “sanctuary city” policies under new legislation introduced in the Statehouse.

The proposal comes just days after President Donald Trump signed an executive action to crackdown on immigrant-protecting sanctuary policies by cutting federal dollars. While several big cities, such as New York and Chicago, have formal sanctuary policies in place, Idaho has none.

Republican Rep. Greg Chaney of Caldwell says that his bill does not allow law enforcement officers to arrest or round up suspects solely for immigration violations. The House State Affairs Committee introduced the bill Monday with just one Democratic lawmaker casting a nay vote. The proposal must now clear a full legislative hearing.

The following is from Rep. Greg Chaney’s media release:

What the proposal does:

• Prohibits local agencies from arresting or detaining on the basis of immigration violations alone.

• Establishes a statutory requirement to check for immigration holds on persons arrested for misdemeanor or felony violations of Idaho law.

• Prohibits the adoption of policies which encourage non-compliance with immigration.

• Sets out procedures and penalties for cities and counties that violate the law.

What the proposal DOESN’T do:

• Doesn’t relate to the refugee program at all.

• Doesn’t attempt to overstep the state’s role in immigration by establishing a state-specific immigration policy. In fact, it prevents state, county, or city policies that run afoul of Federal priorities.

• Doesn’t seek to authorize or encourage local law enforcement to seek out those who have violated immigration law alone. On the contrary, it specifically prohibits it.