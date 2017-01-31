Your Health Idaho deadline tonight

BOISE – The deadline to sign up for coverage through the Idaho health insurance exchange is tonight at midnight.

Local insurance agent, David Parker, spoke to KID Radio this morning, “If they don’t get their application in by today they have committed to not having insurance for 2017.”

If you have procrastinated or were unaware of tonight’s deadline Parker says there are steps you should take.

“They need to call Parker Insurance or another agent. We need to get an application in today… Your plan does not have to be picked today, but your application needs to be in before midnight tonight.”

The application is simple and only requires basic information and proof of income.

More than 100,000 Idahoans have already enrolled for 2017 health insurance coverage through Your Health Idaho.

Pat Kelly, executive director of Your Health Idaho said in a statement, “We urge Idahoans to take advantage of our state’s marketplace.”

Consumers who still need to put in their healthcare coverage application can call

1-855-944-3246 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow. Consumers may also go online to enroll until midnight Tuesday at YourHealthIdaho.org