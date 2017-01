U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday that he expects President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries to be modified, and he’s working to get Nazanin Zinouri back to South Carolina “as soon as possible.” Graham told people at Zinouri’s workplace in Clemson, South Carolina, that the 29-year-old Clemson University graduate “is exactly the type of person we want to be part of America.” “She’s a valid visa holder.