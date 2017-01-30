Former Bannock Hospital to Soon See Rest of Demolition

T. Mobile strikes a deal to finally move its cell towers in time for complete demolition of one local eyesore.

What many would argue is the ugliest building in the community, also known as the former Bannock Hospital, is about to face a full demolition – something that should have happened back in June.

But instead, it’s been sitting as a half-demoshed eyesore.

Portneuf Health Trust President and CEO Shaun Menchaca said they discovered several T-Mobile cellular equipment towers on the top of the former hospital which prevented the 50 year old building from being fully knocked down this past summer.

“While we had hoped it would have been taken care of in June or July, here we are in January and the equipment is still there,” Menchaca said.

However, he noted that talks between T-Mobile and Idaho State University went smoothly, and a deal was made.

Menchaca said this deal should now allow T-Mobile to move that equipment to the top of another building at ISU within these next few weeks and demolition to the rest of the building should happen before the end of February.

The Portneuf Health Trust owns that building, currently, and once it has been leveled, Menchaca said he will be trying to negotiate a trade deal with the University to see if ISU would be willing to own that property in exchange for ISU-owned property near the Portneuf Medical Center.

