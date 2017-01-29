Woman pleads guilty to health care fraud

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman is facing prison time on charges related to unlicensed dental work.

The Idaho Statesman reports Cherie R. Dillon pleaded guilty Friday to health care fraud and aggravated identity theft.

She is scheduled for sentencing May 9.

Authorities say Dillon billed insurance companies and Medicaid between 2010 and 2013 for services she was not licensed to perform.

She had said the treatments were conducted by one of her office’s contract dentists.

That dentist was no longer practicing at her office and his physician had determined in 2010 that he was completely disabled.

Large cash deposits were made to retirement accounts belonging to Dillon and her husband.

The government wants her to forfeit $143,000.

Dillon had voluntarily surrendered her dental hygienist’s license.