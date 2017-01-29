Violent stalker behind bars

POCATELLO – A Pocatello man with a long history of domestic violence and stalking is behind bars again after new charges were filed against him last week. 46-year-old Travis M. Newbold is charged with felony attempted strangulation. A no contact order has been issued between Newbold and at least one victim the Journal reports. (Newbold’s previous criminal history includes multiple charges for stalking, domestic battery, battery, telephone harassment, disrupting a 911 call, unlawful entry, violation of a no contact order, trespass, malicious injury to property and probation violation.)