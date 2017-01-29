Two Idaho Falls teens arrested following attack

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Police arrested two 18-year-old Idaho Falls men on Friday for attacking another 18-year-old man with baseball bats. Police say Codee M. Clapp and Ryker D. Ritchie showed up at the victim’s residence to fight in response to messages exchanged between the three via Facebook. Both Clapp and Ritchie were charged with aggravated battery and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.