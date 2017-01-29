Latest News

Blackfoot house fire

January 29, 2017 Rich Intern Local News

BLACKFOOT – An attic fire at a house near Blackfoot caused about $150,000 in damages Friday night. Authorities say the fire sparked from a wood-burning stove, began in the home’s chimney and quickly spread to the attic. The Journal reports it took firefighters from Blackfoot, Firth and Fort Hall about two hours to contain the fire.

