Idaho city council member dies in crash

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The youngest member of the Wilder City Council was killed in a Friday afternoon car crash.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened at 3:32 on Highway 19 at Allendale Road.

Ismael Fernandez, 20, was westbound on the highway when he crossed the center line and hit the side of a Freightliner driven by Richard Norris, 71, of Nampa. Fernandez was ejected from his vehicle and transported to Saint Alphonsus in Boise, where he died.

Fernandez was a member of the Wilder City Council, first elected in 2015.

His council biography reads, “Ismael went through the Homedale and Parma school districts and graduated from Parma High School in 2015. Currently, he is a History and Spanish major at The College of Idaho. Ismael has been dedicated to public service for many years.”

In a Facebook post, the Wilder Police Department wrote it was “saddened by the loss of Wilder City councilman Ismael Fernandez.”

Fernandez and Norris were wearing seat belts. Norris wasn’t injured. The crash remains under investigation.