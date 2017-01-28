Feds sue Idaho doctor over missing pills

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an Idaho doctor’s sloppy records left thousands of regulated pills unaccounted for, but the physician says an employee stole the drugs.

The Idaho Statesman reports that a lawsuit filed Wednesday says more than 300 bottles of the powerful opioid hydrocodone and the muscle relaxant carisoprodol disappeared from the Meridian office of pain medicine specialist James Morland.

Defense attorney Deborah Ferguson says Morland’s employee had been altering the clinic’s records and stealing the pills.

Prosecutors say they learned about the missing drugs when Morland called to report them. But the lawsuit says a subsequent Drug Enforcement Administration investigation discovered that Morland’s record-keeping was haphazard, that he failed to secure drugs properly and that he did not properly train and supervise his employees.