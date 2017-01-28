Boise man gets 20 years in prison for sex trafficking

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Boise man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking.

Michael Wayne Wade on Thursday was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to recruiting a 15-year-old girl for sexual services.

Wade had only been released from prison for a month when he contacted the victim, who he told he could make a “goddess” if she came and worked for him as a prostitute. The 31-year-old had served a five-year sentence for failing to register as a sex offender.

He had a previous conviction for sexual contact with a girl younger than 14. He also had a conviction for aggravated assault in a case where the victim later died.

Wade’s conviction was the first in Idaho under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, passed in 2010.