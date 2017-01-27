Latest News

Miami-Dade mayor orders jails to comply with detention requests after Trump’s ‘sanctuary city’ crackdown

January 27, 2017

The mayor of Miami-Dade Thursday ordered the county’s jails to comply with federal immigration detention requests after President Donald Trump moved to cut off millions in federal funding to so-called “sanctuary cities.” “In light of the provisions of the Executive Order [Wednesday], I direct you and your staff to honor all immigration detainer requests received from the Department of Homeland Security,” Mayor Carlos Gimenez told the county’s corrections department, in a letter reported by the Miami Herald.