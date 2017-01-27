Idaho’s US attorney submits resignation

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson is stepping down from her post after more than six years as the state’s top federal law enforcement officer.

Olson submitted her letter of resignation last week and will leave office Feb. 25.

Olson says she plans to stay in Boise and go into private practice.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez will serve as acting U.S. attorney until President Donald Trump appoints a permanent replacement.

Former President Barack Obama asked all of his political appointees, including Olson and other U.S. attorneys, to submit letters of resignation.

Olson’s office recently handled the case of 23-year-old Kelly Schneider, who pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal hate crime for luring a gay man to a remote location and beating him. Steven Nelson died later at a hospital.