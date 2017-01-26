Two charged after fight at Driggs “Women’s March”

Two people have been charged after a fight at the Driggs Women’s March Saturday.

The Teton County Sheriff’s office charged Scott Rehberg, 53, of Victor, with disturbing the peace, obstruction of a highway and battery. Greg Geffner, 61, or Driggs has been charged with disturbing the peace and obstruction of a highway.

According to a Saturday news release from the sheriff’s office, a protester, who we have now learned was Geffner, stood in the street, blocking a brown and white pickup truck, leading to the fight.

“The driver of the pickup truck exited the vehicle and a verbal altercation occurred between the driver and several members of the protest group,” Teton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mitch Golden wrote in a news release.

At one point in the video, a man walks up to the truck driver, now identified as Rehberg. It is unclear what happens, but a few moments later, it appears the Rehberg pushed a protester. After more yelling between protesters and Rehberg, you see the Rehberg appear to swing at someone in the crowd before walking back to his truck and leaving. (You can watch the video in the video player above).

In a separate video, you can see a protester blocking the street.

“A physical altercation then occurred between the driver of the pickup and several victims,” the press release read. “The suspect then returned to the pickup truck and left the scene.”

Throughout the video, the crowd can be heard chanting “love trumps hate” as the truck driver moves about.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office has not said if anyone was hurt.

