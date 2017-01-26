Latest News

Snow causes damage to high school

January 26, 2017 Rich Intern Local News

IDAHO FALLS – A furnace at Bonneville High School misfired yesterday and caused the gas lines to purge into one of the classrooms. District officials say a large snow drift on the roof covered the vent for the furnace and caused the misfires. Students were moved from that area of the building until the fire department checked and tested the area to make sure it was safe.

