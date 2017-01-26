How to keep your home safe from winter water damages

IDAHO FALLS – With record breaking snowfall in the region this winter, homeowners need to think about protecting their homes when temperatures warm up. Mike Toombs of Sunrise Cleaning and Restoration spoke with KID Radio this morning. Last week temperatures began warming up to the 30s, which caused the snow and ice to melt, creating a lot of water damages like broken or frozen pipes. KID asked if insurance companies cover water damages and Toombs said, “They will cover broken pipes and frozen pipes…melting snow piles up along the foundations of our homes. When it melts it makes its way in through the foundation, that’s not covered by insurance.” Toombs advises everyone to take the necessary precautions to keep your home safe and to save you from spending money on avoidable issues. Toombs provided numerous ways to prevent water damage to your home.
Ways to prevent water damages:
- Be proactive in snow removal
- To prevent frozen pipes: turn your water off if you are leaving town, even if it’s only for the weekend
- To prevent melted snow from seeping in: keep the snow build-up away from the foundation of the house by shoveling it at least 4 feet away from the foundation
- Cover window wells with plastic covers or plywood
- To prevent ice dams from hurting your home: remove snow from roof line and keep snow 2-3 feet away from the edge. Ice dams happen when snow melts, then freezes, then melts, and so on. The melted water from ice dams gets under the roof shingles and leaks into your home
- To remove ice dams: carefully chip off without hurting roof
- To prevent damaged gutters: keep the snow build-up 2-3 feet from the roof’s edge
- In the spring, when everything is melted, you can add heat tape along the edge of the roof to prevent damaged gutters in the upcoming winters
- Get an extension for the gutter’s downspout so it can carry the melted water out and away from your foundation
- More tips and information can be found online at sunrisecleaning.com