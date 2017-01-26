How to keep your home safe from winter water damages

IDAHO FALLS – With record breaking snowfall in the region this winter, homeowners need to think about protecting their homes when temperatures warm up. Mike Toombs of Sunrise Cleaning and Restoration spoke with KID Radio this morning. Last week temperatures began warming up to the 30s, which caused the snow and ice to melt, creating a lot of water damages like broken or frozen pipes. KID asked if insurance companies cover water damages and Toombs said, “They will cover broken pipes and frozen pipes…melting snow piles up along the foundations of our homes. When it melts it makes its way in through the foundation, that’s not covered by insurance.” Toombs advises everyone to take the necessary precautions to keep your home safe and to save you from spending money on avoidable issues. Toombs provided numerous ways to prevent water damage to your home.

Ways to prevent water damages: