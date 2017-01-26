Idaho Falls man kills best friend

IDAHO FALLS – Murder suspect Justin Sarbaum’s bond was reduced from $200,000 to $100,000 yesterday. He is charged with second-degree murder for a report he shot and killed his best friend Tyson Tew. Judge Penny Stanford also granted a no-contact order barring Sarbaum from interacting with any potential witnesses in the case. Sarbaum faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison.