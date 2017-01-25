Suspect dead after manhunt in southwest Idaho

KUNA, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in southwest Idaho say a suspect in a shooting involving a police officer has died following a manhunt Tuesday morning.

The Ada County sheriff’s office says the man died following a confrontation with a SWAT team sometime before noon.

Authorities say police attempted to pull over a vehicle in Kuna at about 4 a.m., but the driver after stopping stuck a gun out the window and fired multiple shots, then drove off. The officer wasn’t hit.

Authorities say the unoccupied vehicle was found a short time later, and a perimeter was set up as police searched for the suspect.

Authorities closed an elementary school and instructed parents to keep kids inside during the search for the man.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.