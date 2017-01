Dozens of residents in Gwinnett County, Georgia have demanded that a commissioner resign after he called Congressman John Lewis, a hero for the civil rights movement, a “racist pig.” “If he’s an elected official that is supposed to represent the whole district, how can he have views like that, how can he spread views like that,” said Larry Burrell, according to FOX 5. “That is not what we are about here in Gwinnett County.”