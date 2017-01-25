Male arrested on warrant, battery on an officer, and providing false info

IDAHO FALLS – At approximately 10:10pm last night a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Deputy made a traffic stop on Vassar Way in Idaho Falls on a vehicle with a wanted subject inside. When the Deputy contacted the subject he provided a false name, however the subject’s father came out of a nearby residence and identified him as Stetson J. Carrillo. Carrillo had an active misdemeanor warrant for Failure to Appear at an Arraignment. As the Deputy attempted to take Carrillo into custody he began to fight and at one point struck the Deputy in the face with his elbow. Carrillo eventually fled on foot but was located moments later by assisting officers hiding in a nearby backyard.

Carrillo was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on his Misdemeanor warrant, Felony Battery Upon Certain Personnel, and Misdemeanor Providing False Information to an Officer. The Deputy was later treated by medical personnel for a minor injury to his arm.