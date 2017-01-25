LARSON: If Trump is not your President, America is not your country

And just like that, in the course of thirty-five words, a momentous transfer of power occurs from one man to another. Toss out partisan loyalties and the multifaceted dramas between November 8th and January 20th, and the process itself is remarkable to any observer. The resources expended to ensure its integrity and honor its gravity are breathtaking. Hundreds of thousands physically attend. Millions more watch on television and online.

I vaguely remember a spirited discussion years ago in a college poli-sci class about what gives legitimacy to any government — with its laws, asserted powers, and office holders. What, exactly, contrasts a state trooper from a mall cop? (All due respect to the Paul Blarts out there.) It’s that philosophical struggle for many trying to determine the exact nature of a faded document protected under heavy security in a dimly lit cavernous room at the National Archives in the nation’s capital. Does the parchment have sparkly magic? Is it protected by The Force? Is there some mystical nature to the Constitution that makes it — and, this week, the inauguration of Donald Trump — the locus of political power?

Of course this is a discussion that could span months, but the best conclusion in that college classroom was that any government whose authority is recognized and can be maintained, is legitimate – regardless of its creation or compliance to founding documents. That guiding definition applies to Hitler, Mao, Washington, Reagan, Stalin, Obama and many others who have held the reigns of enormous power.

Anyone on social media has probably seen the Trump-bashing hashtag: #NotMyPresident. Those eager to correct them may have forgotten about the faded 1998 remains of a “Charlton Heston is My President” bumper sticker on their car protesting the legitimacy of then President Bill Clinton. Dissent challenging the legitimacy of leadership is nothing new. But when, exactly, does it cross over from being one facet of healthy debate to a destructive force threatening the seams of our republic?

Congressman John Lewis — and I’m obligated to note that he’s a legendary civil rights icon, even though his boycott of the 45th President’s inauguration had nothing to do with him being a legendary civil rights icon — led dozens of other Congress members to skip Friday’s remarkable and peaceful transfer of Constitutional power. Lewis’ concern was that Donald Trump cannot legitimately become the President of the United States because the Russians hacked into DNC servers and leaked accurate information the Democrats wrote to and about themselves.

Before Lewis’ boycotting crusade, chorist Jan Chamberlin quit the Mormon Tabernacle Choir over her concerns about Trump’s temperament. Meryl Streep delivered a “courageous” speech to an adoring audience filled with people who agreed with her at the Golden Globes. No less than three celebrity videos have been created prior to important electoral events in an effort to undercut Trump. One guy even lit himself on fire in D.C. this past week in a show of disapproval.

While there are shades of difference in all of these examples of dissent, there is no phrase, syllable, or single letter in the Constitution that indicates that presidential legitimacy rests on the inaugural attendance of John Lewis, or the approval of celebrities and entertainers. The moment Donald Trump rested his hand on the Bible and repeated the short oath to Chief Justice John Roberts, America turned the page to welcome another chapter in our history. By all indications, nobody intercepted the power transferred in that moment.

If Donald Trump is not your President, then the Constitution is not your constitution, and America is not your country.

Associated Press award-winning columnist Neal Larson of Idaho Falls is also the author of “Living in Spin.” He is a conservative talk show host on KID Newsradio 590am, 106.3 and 92.1fm, and also at www.kidnewsradio.com. “The Neal Larson Show” can be heard weekday mornings from 8:00 to 10:00. His email address is neal@590kid.com.