School Closures for Tuesday, Jan. 24th

EAST IDAHO – The National Weather Service has declared a winter storm warning for all of East Idaho. The weather service says East Idaho could receive an additional six to 12 inches of snow through today. Officials have urged motorists to stay off the roads. (As of last night) Highway 26 west of Blackfoot, Highway 38 west of Malad, Highway 81 north of Malta and Highway 77 south of Delco are all closed because of large snow drifts and reduced visibility.

Here are the school closures for Tues., Jan. 24, 2017.

Blackfoot School District #55

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District #25

Snake River School District #52

Blackfoot Charter School

Bingham Academy

Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy

Grace Lutheran School Pocatello

Idaho Science and Technology Charter School

Holy Spirit Catholic School in Pocatello

Gem Prep: Pocatello Charter School

Sho-Ban Jr/Sr high.

American Falls #381

Idaho State University, Pocatello Campus

West Jefferson District 253

Bear Lake District 33

Marsh Valley District 21

Butte County District 111

Shelley School District 60

Firth School District 59

Aberdeen School District 58

Soda Springs School District 150

Bonneville School District 93

White Pine Charter School in Ammon

Grace School School District 148

North Gem School District 149

Idaho Falls East Headstart

Holy Rosary in Idaho Falls

Jefferson Joint School District 251

University Place in Idaho Falls

Ririe School District 252

Alturas International Academy Charter School in Idaho Falls

Taylors Crossing Charter School

Idaho Falls School District 91

Snake River School District 52

Preston School District 201

Lillian Vallely School in Blackfoot

List courtesy of channel 8.