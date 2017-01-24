School Closures for Tuesday, Jan. 24th

EAST IDAHO – The National Weather Service has declared a winter storm warning for all of East Idaho. The weather service says East Idaho could receive an additional six to 12 inches of snow through today. Officials have urged motorists to stay off the roads. (As of last night) Highway 26 west of Blackfoot, Highway 38 west of Malad, Highway 81 north of Malta and Highway 77 south of Delco are all closed because of large snow drifts and reduced visibility.
Here are the school closures for Tues., Jan. 24, 2017.
Blackfoot School District #55
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District #25
Blackfoot Charter School
Bingham Academy
Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy
Grace Lutheran School Pocatello
Idaho Science and Technology Charter School
Holy Spirit Catholic School in Pocatello
Gem Prep: Pocatello Charter School
Sho-Ban Jr/Sr high.
American Falls #381
Idaho State University, Pocatello Campus
West Jefferson District 253
Bear Lake District 33
Marsh Valley District 21
Butte County District 111
Shelley School District 60
Firth School District 59
Aberdeen School District 58
Soda Springs School District 150
Bonneville School District 93
White Pine Charter School in Ammon
Grace School School District 148
North Gem School District 149
Idaho Falls East Headstart
Holy Rosary in Idaho Falls
Jefferson Joint School District 251
University Place in Idaho Falls
Ririe School District 252
Alturas International Academy Charter School in Idaho Falls
Taylors Crossing Charter School
Idaho Falls School District 91
Snake River School District 52
Preston School District 201
Lillian Vallely School in Blackfoot
List courtesy of channel 8.