Spokane bank robber also wanted for robberies in Utah

A man suspected of robbing two Spokane credit unions in early January is also wanted by the FBI in connection with three bank robberies in Utah.

The Spokane robberies both occurred at Alaska Federal Credit Unions inside Safeway stores.

The FBI says the man has been photographed multiple times wearing a gray hooded jacket, blue jeans and a beanie covering a baseball hat.

The FBI says all three of the Utah robberies occurred at US Bank branches in Smith’s grocery stores in or around West Jordan, Utah, near Salt Lake City. The first robbery was on Dec. 19 at a Smith’s in West Valley, the second on Dec. 27 at a Smith’s in West Jordan, and the third on the same date at a different Smith’s in West Jordan.

