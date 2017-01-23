EAST IDAHO – Snow is expected to fall on East Idaho until at least tonight. The National Weather Service says the storm could continue into Tuesday and Wednesday. Victor, Driggs, Palisades, Swan Valley and Wayan are expected to be hit the hardest with 18 inches of snow. The Snake River Valley is forecast to receive 10 inches. The Journal reports the central Idaho mountains are under a winter storm watch until tonight where up to a foot or more of fresh snow forecast to fall.

School Closures for Monday, Jan. 23rd:

Firth School District #59

Marsh Valley School District #21

Oneida County #351

North Gem School District #149

Westside School District #202

List courtesy of Local News 8.