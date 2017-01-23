Bar near Idaho-Oregon border collapses under heavy snow

A well-known bar near the Idaho-Oregon border has collapsed under heavy snow.

The Payette County Sheriff’s Office tells KTVB-TV (http://bit.ly/2jpkfFP ) that it got a call that the vacant bar Joe’s Club collapsed at about 5:25 Sunday morning. The office says no one was hurt or was inside the building when it fell.

A number of commercial and residential buildings in the area have recently caved in because of the snow.

Although Joe’s Club had been vacant for years, Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Elizabeth Weaver says VFW was going to buy the building and turn it into a veterans’ hall. She says the club is a local icon and landmark.

Weaver says VFW will look for other spots for a veterans’ hall near Payette.

___

Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/

]]>