The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has closed a portion of Highway 20 near St. Anthony after a semi truck crash.

The sheriff’s office tells KIFI/KIDK poor driving conditions caused a semi truck to slide off the road, blocking the travel lanes.

Both lanes of Highway 20 between mile marker 334 and 336 are closed. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

No one was hurt in the crash.

]]>