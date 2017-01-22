Local Radio DJ uses happiness to overcome life-threatening condition

An Eastern Idaho DJ is battling a life-threatening condition, with a smile.

Dusty Bee, afternoon host for 100.7 MYfm, suffers from a Cerebrospinal fluid leak. The condition started in 2015 when Bee was driving to Salt Lake City from his home in Idaho Falls.

“I sneezed and coughed at the very same time,” Bee said, describing how the condition started.

He was rushed to the University of Utah hospital in Salt Lake City for surgery, shortly after surgery he was still leaking cerebrospinal fluid and developed meningitis.

Since that first surgery, Bee has undergone 12 life threatening surgeries and managed to walk out with a new perspective on life.

Bee’s new goal on life is spread happiness. He’s created “The Bee Happy Movement“. The purpose behind it is to record and share his journey with CFS. Bee also wants to spread happiness worldwide.

“The Bee Happy Movement is now nearly 5,000 people strong. Some of my videos have been seen over 100,000 times,” Bee wrote to KIFI/KIDK, describing the movement. “We as a group have raised thousands of dollars for people in need, including $10,000 for a family who tragically lost their mother in a car accident in 2016!”

Despite with positive outlook and happiness, Bee’s journey is far from over.

“I have had 59 spinal taps, 22 hospital stays, 6 pic lines, 26 weeks on IV antibiotics, and more medical procedures than I can count, and believe it or not, I am still leaking CFS,” Bee wrote. “My journey is not over, but it is going to get stopped, and I am going to continue my journey!”

Bee travels to Salt Lake City several times a month to see his doctor. Bee’s medical expense keep adding up as a result. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help him pay for the increasing expenses. You can donate by clicking here.

]]>