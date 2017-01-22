EXCLUSIVE: Video shows altercation between Women’s March particpants and truck driver

A cellphone video obtained exclusively by KIFI/KIDK captured an altercation between several participants of the Women’s March in Driggs and a driver of a pickup truck.

According to a release, a protester stood in the street, blocking a brown and white pickup truck, leading to the fight.

“The driver of the pickup truck exited the vehicle and a verbal altercation occurred between the driver and several members of the protest group,” Teton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mitch Golden wrote in a news release.

In exclusive video obtained by KIFI/KIDK, you do not see the march participant in the street. The video starts after the truck driver had exited his vehicle.

At one point in the video, a man walks up to the truck driver. It is unclear what happens, but a few moments later, it appears the driver of the truck pushed a protester. After more yelling between protesters and the driver, you see the driver appear to swing at someone in the crowd before walking back to his truck and leaving. (You can watch the video in the video player above).

“A physical altercation then occurred between the driver of the pickup and several victims,” the press release read. “The suspect then returned to the pickup truck and left the scene.”

Throughout the video, the crowd can be heard chanting “love trumps hate” as the truck driver moves about.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office has not said if anyone was hurt. The department spokesperson told KIFI/KIDK that they are still interviewing witnesses, and are aware of the video.

The case is under investigation.

]]>