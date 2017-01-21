Possible Changes to Idaho’s Primary Elections

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A state senator from Boise wants to drastically change Idaho’s primary elections.

Democratic Sen. Grant Burgoyne has introduced a personal bill that would create a top-two primary system. That means the top two vote-getters in each race during the primary would advance to the November election, regardless of political party. In some contests, two Republicans or two Democrats could end up on the general election ballot.

Also, voters wouldn’t have to be a member of a particular political party to vote for that party’s candidate.

It’s a system currently in place in California and Washington.

The proposal hasn’t yet received a hearing, but it will likely face an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled Statehouse. Nearly five years ago, the Idaho Republican Party closed the state’s GOP primary so that only registered party members could participate.