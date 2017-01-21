Fight breaks out at Driggs “Women’s March”

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a fight that broke out between people at the Women’s March taking place in town Saturday afternoon.

A department spokesperson said the fight occurred around 1:30 between those taking part in the march and passengers in a car.

According to a press release, a male protestor was standing in the roadway to impede traffic and yelling at vehicles driving on Main Street.

“The protestor stood in the street, blocking a brown and white pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck exited the vehicle and a verbal altercation occurred between the driver and several members of the protest group. A physical altercation then occurred between the driver of the pickup and several victims,” the press release read. “The suspect then returned to the pickup truck and left the scene.”

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office has not said if anyone was hurt. The driver of the truck had left the scene before officers arrived.

The case is under investigation.

