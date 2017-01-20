Utah unemployment rate holds steady at 3.1 percent

New state numbers show Utah’s unemployment rate is holding steady at 3.1 percent.

Data released Friday from the Department of Workforce Services show about 47,200 residents were jobless in December but looking for work.

While Utah’s unemployment rate was unchanged from November to December, the nationwide rate increased slightly to 4.7 percent from 4.6 percent.

State economist Carrie Mayne says Utah’s biggest job growth was in professional and business services jobs and health and education jobs.

