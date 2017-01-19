Idaho exchange’s subsidies at risk under health care repeal

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The head of Your Health Idaho says the state would lose $220 million in tax subsidies if President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul is repealed.

Director Pat Kelly said Wednesday that nearly 90 percent of the 95,000 Idahoans currently enrolled on the state-based health insurance exchange receive a tax subsidy.

That population will be at risk of losing their tax credit if the Affordable Care Act is repealed without a replacement.

Republicans in Congress are working to defund Obama’s federal health law without having drafted a replacement. President-elect Donald Trump has promised that he has a new plan and that it will be less expensive than the current statute.

State law prohibits Idaho lawmakers from allocating state taxpayer money to help pay to keep the exchange running.