Herd of pronghorn dead after feeding on toxic shrub

A herd of about 50 pronghorn antelope has been found dead in Payette after they fed on the same toxic shrub that has killed elk in the area.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reported Wednesday that according to Idaho Fish and Game the animals died after feeding on Japanese yew plants.

The pronghorn were reported to Fish and Game on Tuesday and wildlife officials found 50 of the antelope in one large scattered group later that day. Lab results confirm the animals ate the toxic plant.

Japanese Yew or Taxus cuspidate is a common landscaping shrub, despite the fact that its soft, waxy needles are fatal to a variety of species, including elk, moose, horses, dogs and humans. Tough winter conditions have forced some wildlife to feed on the plant in urban areas.

