Wyoming graduation rates rise to nearly 80 percent

On-time graduation rates in Wyoming have once again risen, reaching the highest level since 2010.

The state Department of Education announced that the 2014-15 class had a graduation rate of 79.41. State Superintendent Jillian Balow said that the figure marks the fourth straight annual increase for Wyoming schools.

Across Wyoming, 82.7 percent of female students graduated, while 77.3 percent of male students graduated. The difference is similar to the disparity in 2014-15.

In 2010, Wyoming reached a graduation rate of 80.42 but later declined.

