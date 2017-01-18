Officials investigating suspicious death in Yaak area

The Lincoln County sheriff’s office says it is investigating a suspicious death in extreme northwestern Montana.

Sheriff Roby Bowe says the body of an Idaho man who had been reported missing was found on Monday in the Yaak area and was recovered with the help of a search and rescue team. The cause of death is being investigated and an autopsy was planned.

The sheriff’s office issued a statement Wednesday saying the man was reported missing on Monday.

The caller said the man had left Sandpoint, Idaho, on Friday night with someone from Thompson Falls to make a delivery somewhere in the Yaak Valley. The caller reported the missing man said he would be back on Saturday, but had not returned.

The man’s name and age have not been released.

