Nampa man accused of running over man who stopped to help

A Nampa man has been accused of running over another man who had stopped to help free the driver’s truck from a snow-packed driveway.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that a 50-year-old man has been booked into the Canyon County jail on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident after the hit-and-run incident Sunday.

Authorities say a 33-year-old man used his truck to help the older man pull his vehicle from the snow. The second truck became stuck and the helper’s wife brought a four-wheel drive vehicle to tow both vehicles from the snow.

After the vehicles were free, the younger man went to unhook a tow strap from the other man’s vehicle and was struck by the truck. The older man drove over his helper and fled the scene.

Information from: Idaho Press-Tribune, http://www.idahopress.com

