Idaho Falls man with knife arrested

IDAHO FALLS – A 46-year-old Idaho Falls man is behind bars after police say he threatened a man with a knife. Brian T. Moore was arrested on Thursday after police received a report of a suspicious male. A 36-year-old man said Moore had been creeping around his residence. The man told police he confronted Moore and asked him to leave. Moore became agitated and threatened the man with a knife. The Idaho State Journal reports police found Moore in possession of a Leatherman utility knife.
