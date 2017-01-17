TSA: Surge in guns seized at Salt Lake City airport in 2016

The Transportation Security Administration says the number of guns security seized at Salt Lake City International Airport last year jumped more than 50 percent.

TSA regional spokeswoman Lorie Dankers says 75 guns were found on passengers or their carry-on bags last year when they went through airport security, up from 48 the year earlier.

Dankers says she doesn’t know why the number jumped but says some passengers forget they have weapons.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the airport ranked 10th highest in number of guns collected last year among U.S. airports, with 198 seized in Atlanta at the top of the list.

Passengers bringing a gun to a security checkpoint can be arrested and face fines up to $11,000.

