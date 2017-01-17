NLS – Tuesday – 01172017

Neal and Cala discuss the drama in the Idaho legislature over Representative Heather Scott’s removal from all committee assignments and the subsequent request by five sympathetic lawmakers to also be removed. INTERVIEW: Rep. Ron Nate, discussing the legislative controversy. Also, discussion of a proposed bill that would penalize women who have performed abortions with 1st degree murder charges. FLASHPOLL: Should women who have had an abortion be charged with 1st degree murder? Discussion of PEOTUS Donald Trump’s response to Congressman John Lewis’s effort to spawn a congressional boycott of Trump’s inauguration.