Names released of N. Idaho deputies injured in shooting

Authorities have released the names of two Bonner County sheriff’s deputies shot while serving an arrest warrant in northern Idaho near Blanchard.

Officials in a statement Tuesday say 53-year-old Michael R. Gagnon and 30-year-old Justin M. Penn remain at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene due to gunshot wounds sustained on Monday.

Officials say Gagnon is listed in serious condition and Penn in fair condition.

The Kootenai County sheriff’s office is the lead investigative agency and says Gagnon and Penn, along with Bonner County Deputy William Craffey, attempted to serve the warrant on 30-year-old Adam Deacon Foster when the shooting started.

Foster is also at Kootenai Health recovering from gunshot wounds and is listed in fair condition.

Officials say the scene where the shooting occurred is being process and the investigation is continuing.

