Ag Expo kicks-off with farmers in need of folks to ‘eat more potatoes’

The 2017 Ag Expo kicked off this morning at Holt Arena, where new concerns of an uncertain future has been on the forefront of discussions among the farming community.

Theron Griffin is a semi-retired farmer who said the falling potato prices due to the lack of demand for spud is creating worry and uncertainty about where the agriculutre community will be financially by the end of the new fiscal year.

That’s why he’s at the most notable ag. show across the state – to check out what new equipment will help him save money by doing more for less cost.

“That’s the name of the game now in farming,” Griffin said. “You have to be able to cover more ground with less equipment.”

Griffin feels it’s not only due to the lack of demand for potatoes.

He said there is always a level of uncertainty when there’s a “changing of the guard” when it comes to a new U.S. President taking office.

Salford’s Chris Warner said dealers and manufacturers are also tightening their belts due to the year of uncertainty.

“Commodity prices are also down for the most part,” Warner said. “It’s not just potato prices that are down, but also wheat prices, corn prices, etc.”

The expo will run until Thursday evening.

As always, it’s open to the public and admission is free.

