Rep. Scott Speaks about Recent Controversy

INTERVIEW: Representative Heather Scott, discussing her controversial accusation that female legislators advance through or despite sexual favors — and a broader discussion of ethics issues in the legislature. Callers weigh in. Interview starts at about the four-minute mark. Click here http://590kid.com/2017/01/16/nls-monday-01162017/to listen.
