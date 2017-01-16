Latest News

Rep. Scott Speaks about Recent Controversy

January 16, 2017 Rich Intern Regional News

INTERVIEW: Representative Heather Scott, discussing her controversial accusation that female legislators advance through or despite sexual favors — and a broader discussion of ethics issues in the legislature. Callers weigh in. Interview starts at about the four-minute mark. Click here http://590kid.com/2017/01/16/nls-monday-01162017/to listen.

