One Dead in Idaho Falls Shooting

IDAHO FALLS – One man is behind bars after a shooting that left one man dead. Idaho Falls Police say 36-year-old Justin C. Sarbaum was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on a charge of second‐degree murder. Police say the shooting occurred Saturday in the 2700 block of St. Clair Road. The name of the 32-year-old victim has not been released. An autopsy will take place in Boise. The investigation is ongoing.