District 91 Holds Hot Jobs Career Fair

Idaho Falls School District 91 is holding the Hot Jobs Student Career Fair from 5:30 pm to 8 pm Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Compass Academy.

This is part of the district’s ongoing efforts to inspire our students to think about success beyond high school. Our College & Career advisors have been working with the Idaho Dept. of Labor together to put together this event.

It will start with a meet and greet at 5:30 pm that will give students the chance to meet professionals in some of Idaho’s top jobs, as well as representatives from some of Idahos colleges, universities and technical schools. Then, Hope Morrow from the Dept. of Labor will give the keynote address at 6 pm. Then, students will be able to attend three breakout sessions featuring some of Idaho’s 20 hot jobs.

Students will have 20 breakout sessions to choose from — everything from RV mechanic to surgeon, from network administrator to nurse, from line man to financial planner. Each session will feature a professional from that career to talk about what these hot jobs are really about, and then a representative from a college, university or technical school to talk about the education students need to land one of these professions.