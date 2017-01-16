BLM Seeks Public Input On Pocatello Trails

Press Release

POCATELLO, ID – The Bureau of Land Management Pocatello Field Office (PFO) is looking to enhance outdoor opportunities by improving trail systems in the Pocatello area and is submitting a grant request to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. These trails provide access to a diverse array of individuals including hikers, bikers, equestrian and OHV users and the PFO needs your input on its project application.

“We are focusing on travel management implementation this year,” said Chuck Patterson, outdoor recreation planner for the PFO. “We would like to improve several trails that have been washed out or severely rutted over time by renting a trail dozer to smooth out impacted trails.”

The Pocatello Field Office has invested substantial energy into developing, improving and maintaining travel routes throughout southeastern Idaho, and the grant would provide additional financial resources to successfully manage parts of the land. Funding from the grant would also be used to install trail markers to clearly identify designated routes.

“We definitely live in an outdoor community and want to provide good signage so people can have positive recreation experiences on their public lands,” said Patterson.

Part of the grant application seeks public comments related to the proposed projects. Please send comments by email to cpatterson@blm.gov or by mail to Bureau of Land Management, Attn: Chuck Patterson, 4350 Cliffs Drive, Pocatello, Idaho 83204. For more information, please contact the Pocatello Field Office at 208-478-6340.