Blackfoot Man Faces Sex Abuse Charges

BLACKFOOT – A 40-year-old Blackfoot man is in jail for five counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and two counts of sexual battery of a minor. Dustin Davis was arrested on a warrant pertaining to the charges on Thursday. This investigation has been ongoing for several months. He remains in the Bingham County Jail with a $50,000 dollar bond. The Bingham County and Blackfoot Detective Division ask if you have any information about Davis you’d like to share, contact them.