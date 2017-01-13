Report: Utah agriculture growing economic impact since 2008

Utah’s agriculture has been making more money, creating more jobs and growing its share of the economy since 2008.

The Herald Journal reports that according to a new report by Utah State University applied economics professor Ruby Ward and the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food suggests that from 2008 to 2014 agriculture has been on the rise.

The report states the Utah agriculture production, manufacturing and processing sectors generated $21.2 billion in 2014, up from $15.1 billion reported in 2008. State and local taxes revenue from agriculture generated $497 million, up from $350 million reported in 2008.

The most current data available is from 2014.

