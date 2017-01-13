2 snowboarders rescued after Utah avalanche

Police say two snowboarders are lucky to be alive after an avalanche overtook them on a backcountry slope east of Salt Lake City.

Summit County sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright tells the Deseret News one man was pinned against a tree with two broken legs, and the other was buried for about eight minutes under 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Wright says the two men, both in their early 40s, were caught in the snow slide about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Uinta Mountains about a mile west of Smith-Morehouse Reservoir.

Wright says other people in their group from the Salt Lake City area found the buried man because his snowboard was barely sticking up from the snow.

Three people from the group reached Oakley several hours later and contacted police. ]]>