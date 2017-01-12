Rescue crews warn of “extreme avalanche dangers,” recommend avoiding the backcountry

Sheriff’s departments across Eastern Idaho and Westen Wyoming are warning anyone who plans to travel into the backcountry to be aware of extreme avalanche danger and conditions.

Thursday afternoon a skier triggered an avalanche in the backcountry near No Name Canyon in Teton County, Wyoming. The Sheriff’s Office says the 22-year-old victim is in the hospital in stable condition.

Rapidly changing weather has created conditions where any area with a slope or overhanging snow or ice edges are prone to slides and avalanches.

“The snow conditions with the warming and the cold, the warming and the cold is just right for avalanche conditions,” Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said.

In Jackson, Teton County Sheriff Jim Whalen said, “This weekend has the potential of being a banner weekend for search and rescue, but I don’t mean in a good way.”

He said the avalanche danger is a real threat to skiers or snowboarders. Those who plan to head to the slopes say they are aware.

“We’re definitely going to make sure to check out the conditions before we head out on Saturday,” Genevieve Judge said. “We are going with friends that have experience snowmobiling in this. We are obviously not going to do anything that puts ourselves or our friends in danger.”

According to avalanche.org, slides can reach speeds of 220 mph, and one slide alone could fill 1,350 dump trucks. Worldwide, 150 people die in avalanches each year.

“If you and your party are not proficient using Avalanche Floatation Backpacks, Beacons, Probes, and Shovels, and you are not certified in Avalanche Awareness/Rescue, please do not venture off trail up into the mountains,” the Fremont County Search and Rescue team wrote.

Lovell said two slides completely covered a BonnevilleCounty Parks and Recreation Department trail Thursday.

“Many people assume that a groomed trail system is not prone to these types of conditions when they can be just as dangerous as other mountainous and higher elevation areas,” said Lovell.”Whether you are experienced in winter survival or not, please consider your safety and avoid these dangerous areas.”

Some of the biggest areas of concern are Mt. Jefferson, Rea’s Peak, Two Top and Lion’s Head.

Whalen said the Search and Rescue Foundation of Teton County has launched a new initiative called “Back Country Zero.” He said the goal is to eliminate all preventable deaths in the backcountry.

“We have a fantastic Search and Rescue team” said Whalen, “but it would be even more fantastic if they did not get called this weekend. Be smart. Be safe and don’t be a victim!”

Anyone planning to recreate in the backcountry should have necessary safety gear, including avalanche beacons, extra water and food, appropriate clothing, and GPS system. Travelers should also let someone know exactly where they’re going and when they plan to return.

